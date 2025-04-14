POLICE are investigating a case of child desertion in which a newborn baby girl was discovered lying on the ground in Kanyama by a passerby. The baby was unclothed but alive and responsive. Meanwhile, police have launched efforts to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the inhumane act. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the report was made by a concerned member of the public identified as Ivy Mufwempa, 50, of Kanyama West, who discovered the baby on her way to a shop within her neighborhood. He appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigations and report to the nearest police station. “Kanyama Police...



