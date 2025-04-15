AUXILIARY Bishop of Chipata Gabriel Msipu Phiri says he is optimistic that positive outcomes will emerge from his meeting with Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, during which key grassroots concerns were shared. Speaking after a closed-door meeting held on Monday in Chipata, Bishop Msipu emphasised the importance of open dialogue, mutual respect, and collaboration between the Church and the government. “Honourable Mweetwa, our Minister and spokesperson of the government, I appreciate his coming because the number of issues we’ve discussed during this four and half hours, realising that as a church we’re in touch with the grassroots, we hear the complaints and sentiments of the people. These concerns we’ve shared with the view that we are able to continue working...



