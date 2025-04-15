THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has announced the opening of 32 new frequencies for new radio stations and existing broadcasting houses which wish to expand. Addressing the media, Monday, IBA Board Chairperson Chikosola Chuula said the authority was inviting members of the public, including existing radio stations seeking to expand their broadcasting services, to apply for the new frequencies in unserved and underserved areas. “The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) wishes to announce the opening of 32 new frequencies for new radio stations and existing broadcasting houses wishing to expand their coverage. The available frequencies are categorized as follows: Ikelengi 1, Kasempa 1, Kaoma 1, Mitete1, Mkushi 1, Samfya 1, Mansa 1, Kawambwa 1, Luano 1, Mporokoso 1, Chiengi 1, Nyimba...



