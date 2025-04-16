MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba is alive and in stable condition. Reports on social media were suggesting that Mwamba had died at Maina Soko Military Hospital. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Kawana warned individuals spreading falsehoods on social media that their days were numbered. “We’re here at Maina Soko Military hospital. This follows what has hit social media. Social media is awash with postings suggesting that honourable Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba or GBM has passed away, that he has since died this afternoon. We want to make it very clear that honourable Mwamba remains admitted to Maina Soko Military hospital. His condition is very stable. He’s not in any danger at...



