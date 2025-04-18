HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has released former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and 12 others from prison on medical grounds. And Mwiimbu has insisted that there are no political prisoners in Zambia, but only individuals who have been found in conflict with the law. On the other hand, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for Mwamba’s release. On October 9, 2024, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola sentenced Mwamba to five-years imprisonment after he was convicted for conflict of interest and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Magistrate Ngobola also convicted and fined Mwamba K50,000, in default nine months imprisonment, for money laundering. However, Mwamba has been unwell for some time and was hospitalised...



