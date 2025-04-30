Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana speaking to the media during a press briefing in Lusaka on Friday 23rd August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says mining remains important to Zambia’s economy, serving as a major driver of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In a statement, Tuesday, Kawana said mining contributed significantly to national income, provided employment, and attracted both local and foreign investment. He said government continued to optimise the economic value extracted from Zambia’s mineral wealth to the benefit of not only current but also future generations. “With over 90 per cent of the promises outlined in the 2021-2026 UPND Party Manifesto fulfilled, the 2021-2024 Implementation Status of the UPND New Dawn Government’s Key Policy Reforms in the Mining Sector below reveals significant development of the sector. 1. Promote Diversification both within the Copper Sub-sector...