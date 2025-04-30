THE Zambia Police Service has reported a significant increase in Gender-Based-Violence cases in the first Quarter of 2025 with a total number of 11,177 cases recorded countrywide, which represents an increase of 1,477 cases, or 15.2 per cent, compared to 9,700 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. Of the total cases reported, 7,170 cases or 64 per cent were classified as criminal, while 4,007 cases (36 per cent) were non criminal in nature. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga said the statistics were alarming with women and children being the most affected. “Of the total cases reported, 7,170 cases (64%) were classified as criminal, while 4,007 cases (36%) were non-criminal in nature, the quarter also recorded...