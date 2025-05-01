POLICE in Eastern Province have arrested a 25-year-old man of Nyanga village in Kasenengwa district for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman. Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba says Sipiliano Lungu squeezed the victim’s neck before sexually abusing her. Mweemba noted that the victim sustained a painful neck and general body pains. “I wish to inform you on the above subject matter (rape case) which was reported yesterday, April 29, 2025, at 18:00 hours at Chipata Central Police Station. [The incident] occurred yesterday, April 29, 2025, at 14:00 hours at Mkanire Village, Chief Nzamane, Kasenengwa District, where Female EP, aged 90 years and of the above address, reported that she was raped by a known person, Male Sipiliano Lungu, aged 25...