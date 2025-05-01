POLICE in Kasempa District are investigating a tragic incident where a mob buried alive a 62-year-old man accused of causing his grandson’s death, following a suspected “Kikondo” (moving coffin) ritual. In a statement, Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on April 30, 2025, after the death of Bowas Ludiya’s 22-year-old grandson, who drowned in a shallow stream while fishing. He said the coffin, allegedly moving on its own under spiritual influence, was led by the mob and directed to the residence of Ludiya, who they accused of causing his grandson’s death, citing past disputes over fish and his alleged reputation for practicing witchcraft. “Kasempa Police Station is investigating a tragic incident involving the unlawful killing...