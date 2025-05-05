Media Owners of Zambia president Costa Mwansa making his remarks during the commemoration of International Press freedom day at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Saturday 3rd May 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MEDIA Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) president Costa Mwansa says a hungry journalist is a threat to society. Mwansa says his Association was knocking on doors such as that of State House and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to ensure a conducive environment for the media where they can enjoy the fruits of their labour. Speaking after MISA Zambia, Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia, MOAZ, among other organisations led a multitude of journalists and media professionals into a peaceful protest against media statutory regulation, Mwansa said his Association would ensure to fight for better conditions of service for journalists. “I was challenged [that] president, speak to issues of conditions of service. Together we win. No business succeeds or thrives without...