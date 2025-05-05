NDOLA Central UPND MP Frank Tayali says Zambians must not forget the reason they removed PF from office, reminding that the former ruling party destroyed the country. Tayali has wondered how Zambians can begin to think that those who were governing before the UPND are better leaders. Further, Tayali says people are leaving opposition political parties to join the UPND because they do not want to be left behind. Speaking when 4,000 people from various political parties defected to the UPND, Saturday, Tayali said Zambians must learn not to receive anything that comes their way. “Our fellow Zambians belonged to other political parties like PF, UKA and now Tonse. But because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, they’ve realised that they...