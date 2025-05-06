IN this video, Health Minister Elijah Muchima says growth is only known by economists, and that an ordinary person cannot see it. And Dr Muchima advises that citizens should plant maize and mill it for consumption, rather than buying mealie meal from chain stores. Meanwhile, Dr Muchima says doctors who undergo training abroad using government funding must return and provide their services in Zambia. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the provincial administration in Kasama, Monday, Dr Muchima said Zambians must be productive. “The other time when I visited, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said he didn’t want to hear people in Northern Province say hunger. He said we have land, rainfall, if each one of us can have one...