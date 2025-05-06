PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba has claimed that the opposition is being fought by State House so that they remain divided. And Mwamba says he spoke against the enactment of cyber laws under the PF administration in 2021. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Mwamba said President Hakainde Hichilema should fulfill his call for opposition political parties to dialogue. “We’ve appealed to the President to leave the opposition alone. We’re glad that the two factions have come together. Even a consent document has been signed. Miles Sampa won the case against Chabinga over a month ago and made changes in Parliament but the Speaker of the National Assembly and Jack Mwiimbu through the Registrar of...