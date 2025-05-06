CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu has urged members of parliament to religiously work with President Hakainde Hichilema in order to deliver development and be assured of being re-elected next year. And Mung’andu says he was not consulted as a PF member of parliament on the reconciliation between Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu, as well as the endorsement of Lungu as Tonse Alliance presidential candidate for next year’s election. In an interview, Mung’andu advised PF members of parliament not to be absorbed into politics which would disadvantage their electorates. “For me, working with HH continues for the betterment of our country. While I am praying that whatever is happening in our party should be for the good of democracy for...