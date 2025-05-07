PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians do not want to go back to days when the country defaulted on its debt repayment. And IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke says the Zambian government has delivered tangible results of improving social spending through economic reforms. Speaking when the IMF delegation paid a courtesy call on him, Tuesday, President Hichilema said the delay to restructure Zambia’s debt had made the country lose out on certain achievements. “IMF is our institution and Zambia is your member state. We can create employment and business opportunities for our people, domestic business and global businesses that operate in this region. To also enhance the treasury envelope which was depleted before we took office, mainly because of extending...