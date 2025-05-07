MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha, says government needs $11.9 billion to reach its target of adding 1,000 megawatts of solar power to the national grid, with $9.5 billion expected to come from the private sector. Mposha says with support from the World Bank, Zambia is implementing the national energy advancement and the transformation programme, which aims to improve the financial sustainability of the state of power utility Zesco, and attract various sector investment. Speaking at the official opening of the CLARExchange 2025 Forum, Tuesday, Mposha said the World Bank supported Zambia’s electricity access initiatives. “Increased investments in renewable energy; we have embarked on ambitious projects to diversify our energy means, shielding the country from future power deficits....