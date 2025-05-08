PF faction acting president Given Lubinda says the Judiciary has an opportunity to unify the Patriotic Front, now that Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu have reconciled. And Lubinda says no PF member of parliament has openly indicated that they are in support of the constitutional amendments. Further, Lubinda says the PF is scheduled to have a general conference in May 2026. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Lubinda said Sampa had entered into a consent judgment, agreeing that Lungu was the legitimate PF president. “Love, that’s what we paid. And forgiveness. That was the cost of bringing Miles Sampa where he is today. Purely love and willingness to forgive and to forge ahead for the sake of the...