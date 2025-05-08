CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF must be apologetic and repentant when commenting on national affairs because their legacy is tainted with corruption, violence and impunity. Responding to PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda’s remarks that the UPND government has demonstrated that the Zambian people made the greatest mistake of this generation when they voted UPND into power in 2021, Mweetwa said citizens would never forget the reign of the PF as a reign of political terror and hooliganism, that took the country backwards. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV, Tuesday, Nakacinda noted that PF had done a fantastic job in making the Zambian people aware that UPND members were not saints. “We are now getting ready...