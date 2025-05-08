UKA member Saboi Imboela has dismissed her expulsion from the alliance, stating that the current UKA chairman lacks the authority to expel her. Yesterday, UKA chairman Sakwiba Sikota issued a letter of expulsion to Imboela, stating that the decision followed a letter in which she was asked to exculpate herself on May 1, 2025, or face expulsion. Reacting to this in an interview, Imboela described Sikota as a dictator and said he needed to retire from politics. “The information is not factual. Of course, grandpa Saki has written that letter, but he has got no powers to expel me. Grandpa Saki has got no powers to expel me, and that is why in Zambia the retirement age is 65, so...