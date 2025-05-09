HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says the persistent challenge of drug theft reflects a deep-rooted problem that started before the UPND administration assumed office, but states that DEC has intensified the arrest of suspects. And Dr Muchima says a preliminary report from the forensic audit of the medicine supply chain led to the firing of ZAMMSA senior officials who are appearing before the courts of law. Dr Muchima says a final report has been cleared by the Office of the Auditor General, adding that there will be no sacred cows. In February this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission arrested former ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu and two others for allegedly failing to follow public procurement laws in awarding contracts to 26...