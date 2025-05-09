PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late former Minister of Legal Affairs, Rodger Chongwe, SC, who died on Tuesday in Lusaka after an illness. In a statement, Friday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said this is in recognition of the immense contributions that Dr Chongwe made to the national development of the country during his tenure as Cabinet minister from 1991 to 1993. “The President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an Official Funeral to the late former Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Dr. Rodger Masauso Alivas Chongwe, SC, who died on Tuesday, 6th May, 2025, in Lusaka. This is in recognition of the immense contributions that Honourable Dr. Chongwe contributed...