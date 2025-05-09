POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old female pupil of Lusaka who was found dead two months ago within Kamwala South Secondary School grounds. The girl, who was wearing a Kamulanga Secondary School uniform, was discovered lying in a bush near Luckson Mapushi Police Post. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the suspect has since been formally charged with the offense of Murder and is currently in Police custody. “May 09, 2025-Reference is made to a report made earlier on 6th March, 2025 at approximately 13:10 hours through Luckson Mapushi Police Post, in which four (4) juveniles all pupils at Kamwala South Primary School reported having discovered...