PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for unity in fighting corruption, stating that those stealing medicine or money from government should not be supported when arrested. Speaking during the commissioning of the Kafulafuta Dam in Masaiti district, Copperbelt Province, Friday, President Hichilema said citizens should not listen to people who complain about being victimised when the law visits them. “The President needs your support. We must fight corruption together, those who are stealing medicine from hospitals, those that are stealing money that belongs to the government, when the government locks them up do not support them, because the money they are stealing, we need it to continue with cash for work. We need the money they are stealing to fund free...