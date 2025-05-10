THERE’S too much chimutengo business here, people who need blood are being duped; I am warning you, your days are numbered, Health Minister Elijah Muchima told some health workers yesterday. And Dr Muchima says people become killers by stealing medicines. Speaking during the launch of the extension of the Cancer Diseases Hospital pharmacy, Friday, Dr Muchima warned health workers involved in selling donated blood to patients to stop the practice. “There’s too much chimutengo business here. People are being duped. You need blood, they will tell you, ‘there’s no blood here. Give me money, I’ll get you the blood.’ This should stop with immediate effect. Otherwise, I am warning you, your days are numbered. Those wearing waistcoats pretending to be...