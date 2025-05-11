LEADERSHIP is not easy, it’s assumed to be easy from a distance but it’s pretty challenging, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema has emphasised that married people should love each other and be faithful to one another. Meanwhile, Copperbelt Zambia Conference president of the SDA church, Chifumbe Kapenya, has disclosed that the President has donated K200,000 towards the completion of the Mushili Central SDA Church building. Speaking at a church service at Mushili Seventh-Day Adventist Central Church, Saturday, President Hichilema appreciated the church leadership, stating that leadership was challenging. “I really want to first and foremost appreciate the leadership of the church for the work that you do. Leadership is not easy. I was just mentioning to you, my...