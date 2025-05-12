ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has called on traditional leaders to support government’s efforts in promoting renewable energy by making land available for the development of solar power plants in their chiefdoms. In a statement issued by his Principal Public Relations Officer Bob Sianjalika, Sunday, Chikote said the construction of solar energy projects presented a timely opportunity to diversify Zambia’s energy sources and reduce the electricity deficit. “Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, has called on traditional leaders across the country to support the government’s efforts in promoting renewable energy by making land available for the development of solar power plants in their chiefdoms. Mr. Chikote noted that the construction of solar energy projects presents a timely opportunity to diversify Zambia’s...