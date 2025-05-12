NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says President Hakainde Hichilema must be more open and less defensive if he wants to have constructive engagement with the opposition. On Wednesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema was looking forward to a constructive debate which is solution oriented with opposition leaders. President Hichilema further called on Zambians to evaluate opposition proposals, focusing on their feasibility and benefits. In response, Kateka said President Hichilema was being confrontational in his approach. “We waited for the President’s call for dialogue, but we got nothing from him. You will recall that last week, the united opposition front held a presser at which we said we’ve waited all this while, but there has...