COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says one would think they are in Johannesburg if they go to Ndola because of the development that the UPND government has undertaken there. Speaking during the launch of OneWeb internet services by Airtel Zambia in Kitwe, recently, Matambo said three years ago, Copperbelt Province was used to only receiving bad news, but now President Hakainde Hichilema had resuscitated every sector you could think of in the province. “When the Airtel team paid a courtesy call on my office, I told them that this launch has come at the right time because Copperbelt is back in the champion’s league in almost all sectors. President Hakainde has resuscitated any sector you [can] think of on the Copperbelt,...