From Left: Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Director Ackson Habanji, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo and Chinsali area Member of Parliament Kalalwe Andrew Mukosa and Chinsali Mayor Lucy Mukuka (r) speaking to Chinsali Council members during the Ministry's CDF projects tour in Chinsali on Thursday 8th May 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has strongly criticised the Chinsali Municipal Council for failing to complete some CDF projects, particularly the Kasanta bridge, which has remained unfinished since its initial funding in 2022. He questioned why the council allowed the government to be blamed for incomplete projects when resources were allocated. Sialubalo demanded accountability during a recent Constituency Development Fund (CDF) tour in Muchinga Province alongside Chinsali area MP, Kalalwe Mukosa. “What I want to get from you is the completed projects from 2021 to 2024. I should know the total number, uncompleted projects for 2022 alone, 2023 alone and 2024 alone, so I need to have that clear picture. And also this Kasanta bridge that the...