AIRTEL Zambia has thanked the Ministry of Science and Technology for creating an enabling environment for innovation, investment and impact. Meanwhile, Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati says he hopes that Zambia will reach 80 percent internet connectivity by 2026. Speaking during the recent launch of OneWeb internet services in Kitwe, Airtel Zambia Managing Director Hussam Baday said the company was proud to be part of the movement that was transforming the country into a smart and connected nation. He said OneWeb delivered high-speed, low-latency internet to the most remote areas of the nation. “This is not just the introduction of a new internet service. This is a proud moment, a demonstration of what is possible when cutting-edge technology,...