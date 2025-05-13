UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says the measures government is implementing today to develop the country might not bear fruits immediately, as it takes time to rebuild something that was destroyed. However, she says the country is already seeing the positive effects of some of government’s measures such as the reduction in fuel prices, and anticipates that mealie meal prices will be the next to reduce. In an interview recently, Imenda said if the measures government was implementing to reduce the cost of living start to show results next year, it should not be attributed to the elections. “We are already on a journey to rebuilding this economy. If the measures that are being put in place start bearing...