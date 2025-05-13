Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the late Rodger Chongwe, a former cabinet minister in the MMD administration, detested corruption so much that he resigned from government in 1995 following allegations of perceived corruption. Speaking during Dr Chongwe’s funeral church service, Monday, Vice-President Nalumango advised politicians to emulate Dr Chongwe by knowing when to step away from politics after serving the nation. And Vice-President Nalumango said as the first minister of legal affairs, Dr chongwe was instrumental in transforming the justice sector through various reforms, including identifying pieces of legislation that required review. “As a nation, we thank Honourable Rodger Chongwe for his love for this great nation. I must also mention that by his own confession, he detested corruption. If we...