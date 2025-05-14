HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has wished former ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu all the best, in light of Nyasulu’s threats to sue him for defamation. Nyasulu is demanding K60 million and a retraction from Muchima for alleged defamation. In a letter dated May 12, 2025, Nyasulu, through his lawyers, claimed that he was defamed when Muchima, in his recent statement, imputed that he was suspended and removed from his position and was appearing in court due to the theft of donated drugs. Nyasulu stressed that his dismissal from ZAMMSA was not related to the theft of donated medicines, and threatened legal proceedings against Muchima if a retraction wasn’t issued within 72 hours. “…TAKE FINAL NOTICE that this is our client’s...