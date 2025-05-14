ZAMMSA is a stressful space due to political interference; I would receive phone calls about procurement from one Lawrence Mwananyanda (State House), calls from the President’s advisor on health, claims Victor Nyasulu. The former ZAMMSA director general also says the sabotaging of ZAMMSA is an attempt to return procurement to the Ministry of Health. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Tuesday, Nyasulu claimed that former health minister Sylvia Masebo sabotaged him when she realised that he wasn’t going to do what she wanted. “Working for ZAMMSA is a very stressful space, there is political interference like you will never know. I would receive phone calls from one Lawrence Mwananyanda for example. I would receive phone calls from advisor on...