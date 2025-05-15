FORMER defence minister Davies Chama says it would be a political miscalculation to think there is currently no strong opposition, as citizens can become the ruling party’s biggest opposition. And Chama says some political alliances fail to work because members have different principles and beliefs. Meanwhile, Chama says he is still a member of the PF and that his sabbatical from active politics is ending very soon. In an interview, Tuesday, Chama said once Zambians lose interest in a ruling regime, they form a strong opposition, such that when the opposition settles, people rally behind any political party. “The people of Zambia can be a bigger opposition to the ruling party. Once the Zambian people lose interest in a ruling...