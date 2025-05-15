PRESIDENTIAL Advisor on Health Roma Chilengi says former ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu should simply own up for his actions, rather than trying to appeal for public sympathy. Responding to Nyasulu’s revelations that he would receive calls from Prof Chilengi and Lawrence Mwananyanda regarding procurement matters, Prof Chilengi said it was his job to ensure that actions within the health sector were consistent with policy directives. “It’s unfortunate that that conversation is drawn in the manner it is. My job as health advisor is to make sure that the actions happening in the sector are consistent with policy directives, and when officers are not doing what they are supposed to do, part of my work is to basically engage them...