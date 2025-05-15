LANDS Minister Sylvia Masebo has urged shop owners trading in undesignated markets in Chongwe, to take advantage of the cash-for-work and free education initiatives provided by government. Speaking during an inspection of undesignated markets along Great East Road in Chongwe, Tuesday, Masebo, who is also Chongwe UPND MP, gave the traders a one-week ultimatum to vacate the area. “Last night the Council wanted to demolish your shops, but I asked them to give me a chance early in the morning to personally talk to you. Have you understood? Going forward, we want this road to be four-laned, so they were allowing those coming from far-flung areas on a temporary basis. These shops you have created along the main road, please...