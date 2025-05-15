MPIKA Town Council Secretary Samuel Musenga says the local authority has disbursed over K12 million in loans and grants under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) empowerment component between 2022 and 2025, describing the programme as a key pillar for local economic empowerment. And concluding his CDF tour of duty in Muchinga Province, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo, while rating Mpika’s performance at 105 percent, urged other local authorities to emulate its best practices. However, he rated Chinsali at 90 percent due to a project that has remained incomplete since 2022. Sialubalo also rated Nakonde at 100 percent, while Isoka received the minister’s highest rating of 110 percent. Giving a status report to the Minister, Musenga disclosed...