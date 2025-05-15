FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says Zambians are regretting voting out the PF, as poverty levels have worsened under the UPND. Mwila adds that the UPND lied to Zambians, claiming they would improve the economy. On Tuesday, Vice-President Nalumango questioned why citizens blame politicians for the country’s poverty. She added that, “you can remove UPND and still remain poor”. Commenting on the Vice-President’s remarks in an interview, Wednesday, Mwila said the UPND had increased poverty levels in the country. “When did you hear about people rushing to Malawi to go and buy cheaper fuel? Because five years ago, we never used to count Malawi, even 10, 15, 20, 30 years ago under the MMD. We never used to count...