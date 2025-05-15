THE Socialist Party (SP) says it plans to stage a peaceful protest this Friday over government’s failure to stop the theft of US donated drugs, which caused the American government to withdraw $50 million worth of aid from Zambia. However, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has warned that should the Socialist Party youths proceed with the protest, they will meet the police on the ground. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, SP National Youth Secretary Stanley Muba’sa said the party had submitted a letter to the police on its intention to hold a protest. “We did submit the letter to Lusaka Division for a simple reason; we notified them about our intention, our planned demonstration scheduled for this week Friday,...