THE Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has expressed its concern regarding a viral video that shows a ZAF vehicle with personnel on board passing an accident scene along Great East Road without stopping to render assistance. The Air Force says it is treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves and has since launched an internal inquiry to fully understand the prevailing circumstances and take appropriate action on the personnel involved. In a statement, ZAF Director of Public Relations & Foreign Liaison, Colonel Mutale Kasoma, said the behaviour exhibited by the officers did not reflect the values of the Zambia Air Force and the nation at large. “The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Command has noted with concern a video that has...