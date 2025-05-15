KAMFINSA PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe says Zambians are not lazy. Speaking in an interview, Kang’ombe said Zambians would not be complaining about mealie meal prices if they earned higher income. “How much money do we spend to move from point A to point B? The price of mealie meal, which was less at K200 is now above K300. That confirms the high cost of living, so I do not think that Zambians are lazy. I see young Zambians calling me as a Member of Parliament wanting to do business. I see young Zambians, even elderly Zambians struggling to earn a living. I’m in Lusaka attending to parliamentary work, I receive phone calls because people can’t afford medication at a hospital,...