CHINESE Embassy in Zambia Deputy Chief of Mission Wang Sheng says China is ready to help Zambia fight HIV following the withdrawal of aid by the American government. Wang has announced that China will start by donating 5,000 rapid HIV testing kits to Lusaka Province before further assistance can be provided, depending on Zambia’s willingness to accept help from that country. According to a statement issued yesterday by Lusaka Provincial Administration Principal Public Relations Officer Logic Lukwanda, the announcement was made by Wang during a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata on Thursday morning. Wang also said China was ready to consolidate relations with Zambia in the health sector and other areas, including the provision of Chinese traditional...