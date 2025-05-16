MOST times, when we put God aside in the things we do, that’s when we find ourselves choosing “nonsensical” leaders who don’t want to lead properly, says Catholic Priest Fr Robby Bwalya. During his homily, Wednesday, Fr Bwalya said people should involve the Holy Spirit when choosing leaders, both in the church and in politics. “When time came to choose the new Pope, the media made a choice. There were a lot of talks to say ‘Cardinal Robert Bwalya’ will be chosen. They said this is the time to have a black Pope. But that is not how God works. That’s why the Cardinals locked themselves in the Conclave so that they exclude themselves from the noise of the world...