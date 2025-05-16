GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha has assured the nation that the water in the Kafue River has been declared fit for consumption following the Sino Metals contamination. Speaking virtually on Burning Issue, Thursday, Mposha said the company contracted to conduct an assessment following the pollution had only two weeks remaining to complete their assessment and submit a report. “So this is where we are, and I want to say that there was a company that was contracted to do an assessment, and they were given two months. From where I am now, where I’m sitting, the information I have is we have already done six weeks into the contract, meaning in just under two weeks they will have...