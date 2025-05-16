WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu has revealed that a suspected pollution incident has been reported in the Kafue River. In a statement, Nzovu directed Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company to temporarily suspend operations at the Kafue Raw Water Pump Station. He added that preliminary tests were ongoing to determine the extent of the matter. “Good morning fellow citizens, I am addressing you from Namibia, where we were attending the 12th Zambezi Watercourse Commission Council of Ministers. However, we have received a concerning report that requires my immediate attention. A suspected pollution incident has been reported in the Kafue River, prompting Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company to take precautionary measures. Preliminary tests are ongoing, but as a precaution, I...