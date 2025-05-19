PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he was elected to advance unity in the country. Speaking when he attended a church service at Times of Refreshing International Ministry in Choma, Sunday, President Hichilema said government will drive development to better the lives of God’s people. “The body of Christ is one. When you elected me into the presidency, one of the things I was asked to address was that President, make sure you recognize genuine church mother bodies, not others. My answer was very clear; that I am not elected as a child of God to advance divisions. I am elected to advance unity. So we recognize all the churches of God. When we go to elect leaders, we don’t elect them...