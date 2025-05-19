THE Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says every Zambian citizen, including members of the Socialist Party, has a fundamental right to protest peacefully. SACCORD Executive Director Arthur Munyunda emphasised this in an interview, Sunday, stressing that the primary obstacle lies in the current laws governing public gatherings. His remarks followed an incident on Friday morning when a convoy of Zambia Police officers blocked a planned peaceful protest by Socialist Party youths. The protest, which was intended to highlight concerns over the theft of life-saving drugs, was scheduled to begin at Town Centre, pass through the Freedom Statue, and conclude at State House with the delivery of a petition. The demonstration was led by the party’s...