THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has called for the formation of a Multi-Stakeholder Oversight Committee to improve transparency and accountability in the medical supply chain. And RDAZ has expressed concern over the recent suspension of health sector aid by the United States government. In a statement, Friday, RDAZ president Dr. Paul Chibwe said the committee, which can include representatives from the civil society and health professional bodies would improve transparency and accountability in the medical supply chain. “RDAZ commends stakeholders who continue to advocate for integrity and systemic improvement in the health sector. We also acknowledge the Ministry of Health and other institutions for their ongoing efforts to strengthen procurement systems and ensure consistent access to life-saving medical...