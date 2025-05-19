CATHOLIC Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa has noted that the country is taking the withdrawal of K1.4 billion in aid by the US government very lightly. Fr Mukosa, who also represents the Human Dignity Social Teacher Organisation, said the corruption in the civil service was worrying. “We know that the USA has withdrawn K1.4 billion worth of medical aid to Zambia. That is a big impact and sometimes we don’t see how serious the situation is. There’s this thing about the USA withdrawing aid to many developing countries and one of them is Zambia. What are we learning from this? What I have seen is that we are not taking it seriously and we are treating it lightly. This corruption is...